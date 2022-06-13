Israeli settlers plan to establish 'national park' in occupied West Bank

Israeli settler leaders have prepared a plan to establish a huge "national park" in the occupied West Bank, according to Israeli media on Monday.



The park will extend between Jerusalem and the Dead Sea, and stretches between several Israeli settlements around occupied East Jerusalem, which will eventually separate the northern and southern parts of the West Bank, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported.



The park will be built on an area of nearly one million denims (247,000 acres), the daily added.



Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 660,000 settlers living in 145 settlements and 140 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.