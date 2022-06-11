Turkish soldier martyred, 3 others wounded in northern Iraq

A Turkish soldier was martyred when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in northern Iraq , near the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement that the IED exploded in the area of the counter-terrorist Operation Claw-Lock campaign, leaving one soldier dead and three others wounded. The wounded soldiers were immediately transported to a hospital, it added.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organization 's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions, near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, which were launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.