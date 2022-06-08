YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria deploy US-made anti-tank TOW missiles

The YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria's Manbij region which they have occupied have been seen in possession of US-made anti-tank TOW missiles, with their barrels aimed at Türkiye's Operation Euphrates Shield area.

According to the photos and videos obtained by Anadolu Agency, terrorists were seen observing the area towards Jarablus, which is controlled by the Turkish Armed Forces and the Syrian National Army.

Among some Russian- and US-made weapons, one of the YPG/PKK terrorists was spotted with the TOW missile, known as the most effective weapon against armored vehicles.

TOW, a US-made anti-tank missile, can be effective against armored vehicles on land in harsh environments or conditions.

The YPG/PKK terror group often mounts attacks on Jarabulus, Afrin, and Azaz from the Manbij and Tal Rifat areas in Syria.

The YPG/PKK terrorists often target Turkish security forces who provide security in the areas of Operation Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, and Peace Spring, and try to infiltrate the positions of Syrian opposition fighters from regions that the terror group was supposed to withdraw from under the agreements with the US and Russia.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.