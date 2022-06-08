Iran rejects claims dust clouds spreading from Türkiye

An Iranian official on Tuesday rejected the claim that dust clouds were spreading from Türkiye.

"I believe that Türkiye is not the source of the dust, and we could not find any resources to support it anywhere," Ali Mohammad Tahmasebi, the head of Iran's National Taskforce to Fight Dust told Anadolu Agency.

Following a program on environment in the capital Tehran, Tahmasebi said: "Türkiye is not the region where the dust cloud is generated and it is under the influence of a smaller dust cloud. For instance, only two of the last 30 events have had an impact in the southern region of Türkiye."

He said the dust clouds were spreading from Iraq and Syria.

Over a question on Iranian media claims that Türkiye is the source of rising levels of dust in Iran, Tahmasebi said: "Official and reliable sources should be taken into account. Evaluations should be scientific. What I say as a responsible citizen should be based on scientific evidence."

"An expert, individual, or NGO's comments do not reflect the official view of our government. It may not even be approved by us," he added.

In some cases, Tahmasebi said that he has objections to Türkiye regarding the management of water resources.

However, he said, the problem could be resolved through diplomatic means.

Tahmasebi stated that they are conducting a scientific study on dust clouds.

Data recorded over the last two months show dust clouds from Iraq and Syria spread to Iran and the Caspian Sea, he said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Emir Abdullahiyan has in the past criticized Türkiye's dams policy saying it is causing dust storms and other environmental issues in the country. Ankara has rejected the allegations.