Turkey, UAE ministers discuss cooperation on military training, defense industry

The Turkish national defense minister met his UAE counterpart in Abu Dhabi on Monday, an official statement said.

According to the Turkish National Defense Ministry, Hulusi Akar discussed with Mohammed Bin Ahmad Al Bowardi bilateral and regional issues, as well as cooperation on military training and the defense industry.

Akar's visit carries importance as it is the first from a Turkish defense minister to the UAE in 15 years.

Ties between Turkey and the Arab world are experiencing a major thaw after years of tense relations.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's November 2021 visit led to the announcement of a $10 billion fund for investments in Turkey. Both countries also signed several agreements on energy, environment, finance, and trade.

This February, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also visited the UAE, and the two countries inked 13 agreements in various fields.














