'PKK terrorists target only civilians': Father of injured child in northern Iraq

A relative checks on Sipan Farhad, a 9-year-old wounded following a rocket attack in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) of Iraq, at a hospital in the northern Iraqi city of Dohuk (AFP)

A father of a child who was wounded in a terror attack last week in northern Iraq told Anadolu Agency that the PKK terrorist organization targets only civilians.

The PKK attack on Amedi town's Bamarni district in the Duhok province killed at least two civilians, according to local authorities.

"My child was injured in the attack organized by the PKK. ... The PKK targets only civilians," Farhad Narvayi said, adding that he expects Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government to put an end to PKK attacks in Amedi.

Narvayi said they were in their village in Bamarni at around 4.30 p.m. local time (1330GMT) when three mortar shells fired by the PKK terrorists dropped nearby.

"Two children died in the attack and my child was injured," he said.

"Everyone knows very well that the PKK is behind this. Security forces arrived on the scene and it was known that the PKK made the attack.

"The Kurdish Regional Government (in Iraq) must act seriously to stop the PKK's attacks. This is not the first time, nor will it be the last," he stressed.

Narvayi also underlined that the PKK is constantly targeting the people of the Amedi town and the stability of the region.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.