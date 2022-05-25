Israeli tourism minister says ties with Turkey to bring 'great achievements'

Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov said Wednesday that relations with Turkey "will bring great achievements for our nations."

This came after his meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in West Jerusalem.

"It was a pleasure to meet his excellency Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, today in Jerusalem," he tweeted.

"This is the first visit to Israel by a Turkish foreign minister in 15 years," he added.

"We had a great and constructive discussion, and I am pleased that the Minister agreed to assist in expanding direct flights between Israel and Turkey, including by Israeli companies," Razvozov said.

"The relations between the two countries led by Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will bring great achievements for our nations," he added.

On Wednesday, the Turkish and Israeli foreign ministers announced their agreement to re-launch the joint economic committee between the two countries.

Çavuşoğlu, in a joint press conference with Lapid, said that working with Israel on a positive agenda can help the two sides deal constructively with differences.

On Tuesday, Çavuşoğlu visited Palestine where he met with President Mahmoud Abbas and Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki in the West Bank city of Ramallah.