Israel fires teargas canisters at Lebanese town

Israeli forces fired five teargas canisters toward the town of Al-Adaysah in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, according to Lebanese media.

Witnesses said Lebanese marking the anniversary of the Israeli troop pullout from southern Lebanon hurled rocks at a border fence with Israel.

The National News Agency said Israeli forces fired teargas canisters at the celebrators in the town.

No injuries were reported.

The Israeli army said in a statement cited by The Jerusalem Post newspaper that it fired teargas at Lebanese citizens who threw "stones and Molotov cocktails" at the fence.

On May 25, Lebanon marks the Israeli withdrawal from large areas of southern Lebanon in 2000 following two decades of occupation.

Israel, however, still occupies the Shebaa Farms area, claimed by Lebanon as part of its territory.