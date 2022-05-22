Israeli court jails Palestinian jailbreakers for five years

An Israeli court on Sunday sentenced six Palestinian detainees to five years in prison for tunneling out of a maximum-security jail facility last year.

The court also slapped the six prisoners with a fine of 5,000 shekels ($1,500), the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO)-run Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees' Affairs said in a statement.

The six detainees escaped from their cell in the high-security Gilboa prison in northern Israel in September 2021. They were recaptured a few days later.

Five of the detainees are members of the Islamic Jihad group, while the sixth is a member of the Fatah movement of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.