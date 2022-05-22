 Contact Us
News Middle East Israeli court jails Palestinian jailbreakers for five years

Israeli court jails Palestinian jailbreakers for five years

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published May 22,2022
Subscribe
ISRAELI COURT JAILS PALESTINIAN JAILBREAKERS FOR FIVE YEARS

An Israeli court on Sunday sentenced six Palestinian detainees to five years in prison for tunneling out of a maximum-security jail facility last year.

The court also slapped the six prisoners with a fine of 5,000 shekels ($1,500), the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO)-run Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees' Affairs said in a statement.

The six detainees escaped from their cell in the high-security Gilboa prison in northern Israel in September 2021. They were recaptured a few days later.

Five of the detainees are members of the Islamic Jihad group, while the sixth is a member of the Fatah movement of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The jailbreak has brought Israel's prison service under fire and prompted the government to launch an investigation.