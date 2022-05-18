Hamas chief warns against resumption of Israel’s assassination policy

Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday warned of the consequences should Israel resume its policy of assassinating Palestinians.

His media adviser Taher al-Nunu said the Hamas leader sent messages to several foreign leaders warning against any resumption of the assassinations.

Haniyeh said that the "repercussions of any assassination attempt will be larger than expected," al-Nunu said.

Earlier this month, several Israeli public figures called on the Israeli government to assassinate Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar in response to attacks on Israelis.

Tension has been rising across the Palestinian territories amid repeated Israeli arrest campaigns in the occupied East Bank and settler incursions into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem.