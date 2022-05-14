Palestine welcomes int’l participation in investigating reporter’s death

he Palestinian Authority on Saturday welcomed international participation in an investigation into the death of Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh.

"We welcome the participation of all international bodies in the investigations into the assassination of Shireen Abu Akleh," Palestinian Minister of Civil Affairs, Hussein Al-Sheikh, said in a Twitter post.

The veteran journalist was covering an Israeli military raid near the Jenin refugee camp in occupied West Bank when she was shot dead on Wednesday. Palestinian officials and the Doha-based Al Jazeera network accused Israeli forces of killing the reporter.

Al-Sheikh also condemned an Israeli police attack on Abu Akleh's funeral procession on Friday, saying it reinforces Palestinian rejection of Israel's participation in the investigation into the reporter's death.

On Friday, Israeli police attacked Abu Akleh's funeral in the French hospital and prevented Palestinian mourners from holding posters or Palestinian flags in the ceremony.

Palestine had rejected an Israeli request to participate in the investigation, noting that preliminary investigations point to the Israeli army being behind the journalist's death.