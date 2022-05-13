UAE president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies at age of 73 - official media

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has died, state news agency WAM reported on Friday. The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced the death of the country's president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan .

In a statement, the ministry mourned for "the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation, and the whole world, the leader of the nation His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan ," according to the official news agency (WAM).





Born in 1948, Sheikh Khalifa was chosen in 2004 to succeed his long-serving father Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan who ascended the throne in 1971.