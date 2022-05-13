UAE president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies at age of 73 - official media

 Contact Us
The United Arab Emirates' President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan died aged 73 on Friday, state media said, after battling illness for several years. "The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE and the Islamic world... on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Friday, May 13," the official WAM news agency said.

Published May 13,2022
United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has died, state news agency WAM reported on Friday. The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced the death of the country's president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In a statement, the ministry mourned for "the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation, and the whole world, the leader of the nation His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan," according to the official news agency (WAM).

Born in 1948, Sheikh Khalifa was chosen in 2004 to succeed his long-serving father Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan who ascended the throne in 1971.