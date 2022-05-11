ISRAELI RIGHTS GROUP REFUTES ISRAELI ARMY NARRATIVE ON ABU AKLEHS KILLING

B'Tselem, an Israeli human rights group, stated on Wednesday that the Israeli army's account of the killing of Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh is "incorrect."

B'Tselem's spokesman Kareem Jubran told Anadolu Agency that his group conducted extensive research on the video disseminated by the Israeli army, and it revealed that the angel of shooting allegedly by the Palestinian gunman, as appeared in the video, does not correspond to the location where Abu Akleh was shot and killed.

"Documentation of Palestinian gunfire distributed by Israeli military cannot be the gunfire that killed Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh," B'Tselem wrote on Twitter.

Jubran also stated that B'Tselem will conduct another comprehensive investigation.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett claimed that Palestinians are likely to be behind her killing.

"According to the information in our hands right now, there is a good chance that armed Palestinians, firing wildly, brought about the tragic death of the journalist," Bennett claimed in a statement.

Abu Akleh, 51, was shot dead while covering an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, on Wednesday morning. Another journalist, Ali Al-Samoudi, was shot in the back, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.