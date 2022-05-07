Turkish troops ‘neutralize’ 11 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

The Turkish armed forces neutralized 11 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria who were preparing to attack areas cleared of terrorists following Turkey 's military operations, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) continue to destroy terror nests in northern Syria ," the ministry said on Twitter, adding that 11 YPG/PKK terrorists preparing to attack the regions of Operation Peace Spring and Operation Olive Branch were neutralized.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.







