'No joy': Syrian refugees to mark another Eid al-Fitr away from home

Displaced Syrian refugees due to the ongoing civil war are set to mark yet another Eid al-Fitr away from their homes.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians now camped in the northwestern Idlib province were forced to move from Damascus, Homs, Hama and Deraa, among other regions, due to attacks by the Assad regime.

Abdulkerim Halil, originally from Maarat al-Numan, told Anadolu Agency that they could not prepare anything for the religious holiday due to economic difficulties and a high cost of living.

"Everything is expensive. There are two days to Eid and we have not been able to afford anything new for our children," he complained.





Hamide Mustafa, who was displaced from the Saraqib district of Idlib Governorate almost three years ago, has a similar story. "There is a big difference in spending holidays in camps and your home town," she said.

Hatice Enes, a mother of six, said her children are demanding, but no avail. "We are waiting for Allah's mercy. Before I was displaced, the situation was better ... There is Eid (ahead), but no joy," she said.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia in March 2020. The Syrian regime, however, has consistently violated the terms, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

Syria has been mired in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity. In the past decade, thousands of people have been killed and millions more displaced due to the conflict.