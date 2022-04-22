On 3rd Friday of Ramadan, around 150,000 Palestinians flock to Jerusalem

On the third Friday of Ramadan, roughly 150,000 Palestinians flocked to the flashpoint al-Aqsa Mosque.

At the entrance of Ramallah's Qalandia military checkpoint, tens of thousands of Palestinians gathered in a bid to reach the mosque, which sees the tension in the latest weeks.

The Israeli authorities allowed the West Bank women of all ages to visit Jerusalem, while the men older than 50 were allowed.

Arwa Salah, who hailed from Al-Ram town, adjacent to the northern neighborhoods of Jerusalem, was also forced to pass through the military checkpoint under restricted measures.

"Before the Israeli authorities built the separation wall, it was just 20 minutes to arrive at Al Aqsa Mosque. Today, it takes two hours," she told Anadolu Agency.

Since the creation of the illegal separation wall in 2002, the holy city of Jerusalem was isolated from all sides, and visiting it by the West Bank-based Palestinians became much more complicated and limited.

Israel prevents Palestinians from the West Bank from reaching Jerusalem except on the Fridays of Ramadan. Moreover, it doesn't allow the Palestinians in Gaza Strip to visit the city throughout the year.