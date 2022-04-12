Qatar, Iran sign agreements in aviation field

Qatar and Iran have signed two agreements in the field of aviation , local media reported Monday.

The two countries signed a bilateral agreement for operational processes to connect the Doha Flight Information Region with the Tehran Flight Information Region , reported Qatar News Agency (QNA).

Another agreement to increase the number of flights between Qatar and Iran was also signed, the agency reported.

The two agreements were signed by Mohamed Faleh Alhajri , who is in charge of managing the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) , and Mohammad Mohammadi-Bakhsh , the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) , QNA reported.

"A series of meetings were also held between the two sides to enhance cooperation in the transport sector, and all matters related to activating memoranda of understanding related to the maritime transport sector and port management were discussed," it added.