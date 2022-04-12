Israel arrests 20 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli army forces detained 20 Palestinians Tuesday in fresh raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the military.

In a statement, the army said the arrest campaign was carried out in cooperation with the Shin Bet security service and the Border Police.

The Prisoners Media Office, a Palestinian NGO, said the arrests took place in the cities of Jenin, Nablus, Tubas, Jerusalem and Hebron.

According to eyewitnesses, clashes erupted between Palestinian activists and Israeli forces during a raid in Jenin. No injuries were reported.

The Israeli army said its forces responded by fire by Palestinian gunmen, who used improvised bombs in Jenin and neighboring villages.

Tension has been running high across the Palestinian territories since the beginning of this month, amid repeated Israeli raids to arrest "wanted" Palestinians.

Last month, at least 23 Palestinians and 14 Israelis were killed in attacks in the West Bank and Israel.