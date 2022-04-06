Tunisia’s Saied to change lineup of electoral body

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Wednesday hinted at making changes to the current composition of the country's electoral body.

"The Independent High Authority for Elections (IHEA) will supervise the upcoming elections, but not in its current composition," Saied said in statements carried by the local Jawhara FM radio during his visit to the tomb of former President Habib Bourguiba in the coastal city of Monastir.

The IHEA is a constitutional body that has supervised the elections since October 2011. It is made up of nine members elected by the Parliament by a two-thirds majority on a six-year mandate.

While not elaborating on his remarks, Saied promised that he will not dictate opinion and that decision will be made through national consultations.

The Tunisian leader said consultations will form the basis for drawing up a draft amendment to the constitution, which will be put for vote in a public referendum.

In January, Saied launched an online survey with the aim of "enhancing citizens' participation in the democratic transition process." The poll closed on March 20.

The Tunisian government said nearly half a million people took part in the survey, with 86.4% preferring a switch to a presidential system.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis since July 25, 2021 when Saied dismissed the government, suspended parliament, and assumed executive authority, in a move decried by opponents as a "coup."

Last week, the Tunisian president dissolved the suspended parliament, hours after lawmakers held a plenary session to revoke his measures taken since July 25.