Israeli forces on Tuesday arrested Jerusalem Governor Adnan Ghaith , his office said.

"The governor was detained by the occupation intelligence [service] from his home," in the town of Silwan in East Jerusalem , the governor's office said in a statement.

The Israeli police did not explain the reasons for the arrest.

During the past years, Israeli forces detained Ghaith dozens of times, most of them for short periods of up to several hours. He was also barred from entering the West Bank.