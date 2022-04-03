Israel asks Egypt to help avoid Gaza escalation

Israel has asked Egypt to pressure Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip to avoid escalation with Israel amid rising tensions between the two sides, according to Israeli media on Sunday.

The Israeli KAN channel said chief of the National Security Staff, Eyal Holta, spoke with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel to discuss the situation in the Palestinian territories.

The broadcaster said Tel Aviv is seeking to get Cairo pressure Palestinian groups to avoid escalating the situation with Israeli.

There was no comment from Egyptian authorities on the report.

On Saturday, three members of Islamic Jihad group were shot dead by Israeli forces near the West Bank city of Jenin for allegedly carrying out attacks against Israel.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz threatened that Gaza will "suffer pain" in case of any action against Israel from inside the Palestinian territory.

"Hamas doesn't want escalation. We are assuming there could be escalation, but the residents in Gaza - including Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad - need to choose what kind of Ramadan they want," Gantz told Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.