Iraqi parliament fails to elect president for 2nd time

The Iraqi Parliament on Saturday failed to elect the country's president after dozens of lawmakers boycotted the voting session.

A statement issued by the Parliament said 126 out of 329 legislators boycotted the session.

At least 220 deputies should attend the session for presidential elections to take place.

A parliamentary statement said the Parliament set March 30 to hold a session to elect the president.

Presidential elections initially scheduled for last month stalled after most parliamentary blocs boycotted the voting session due to differences over presidential candidates and the government formation.

On Wednesday, the party of Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announced an agreement with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Sunni Sovereignty Alliance on naming the KDP's nominee Reber Ahmed for presidency and Mohammad Jaafar al-Sadr of Al-Sadr party for the position of Iraq's prime minister.

Under a political norm since 2006, a Kurd is elected for Iraq's presidency, while a Sunni heads the parliament, and a Shia takes the prime minister position.





