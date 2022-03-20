Muslim scholars discuss Palestine issue in Istanbul

The Islamic world should act jointly for the liberation of Jerusalem and Masjid al-Aqsa, Muslim scholars said Saturday.

The 3rd International Minbar-al Aqsa Congress of Imams, Preachers and Inviters was held in Istanbul with the participation of more than 300 clergymen from 40 countries.

Mehmet Gormez, former head of Turkiye's Religious Affairs Directorate, said Masjid al-Aqsa and Jerusalem should always be kept on the agenda to achieve conscientious and concrete practices.

Noting that the Palestinian cause is just, Gomez said: "Everyone with a sense of justice and rights must support this cause. Everyone has to stand against the oppression, occupation and racism in Palestine."

"It is our duty to protect Masjid al-Aqsa. The Islamic world cannot regain its dignity until these places are liberated," he said. "We, scholars, do not only face scientific problems in the Islamic world, we cannot deal with them only. In addition to these issues, we are also dealing with social, educational and political problems."

He added: "We have to make concrete plans to save Masjid al-Aqsa and bring the Jerusalem issue to the agenda on every platform."

Hasan Turan, the head of the Turkiye-Palestine parliamentary friendship group, said: "There has been suffering in Palestine for 73 years. Unfortunately, the world carries fire in one hand and water in the other on the Palestinian issue."

He went on to say: "We saw it once again in the Russian invasion of Ukraine that the understanding that discriminates people according to their eye color, hair, religion and race, unfortunately, dominates the world."

"Palestinian people have never backed down in their cause for nearly 100 years since the Ottoman withdrawal. They still resist, pay the price and suffer," he said. "As long as Israel continues these cruelties, we cannot tolerate Israel," he noted.

Dr. Ali Muhiuddin Al-Qurra Daghi, International Union of Muslim Scholars' secretary-general said: "The plans of the Zionists and colonialists are always set up to discourage us."

Israel's occupation of Jerusalem brought the Muslim nations together and the Islamic world should gain strength swiftly in education, science and technology, he said.

Noting that there is no strong media in the Islamic world against external perceptions, Karadaği emphasized that a strong media is needed to instantly respond to hate speech against Muslims.

Touching on the lack of strong media outlets to tackle negative perceptions toward the Islamic World, he emphasized the urgent need for communication instruments to instantly respond to hate speech toward Muslims.

The President of the Association of Algerian Muslim Scholars Abderrazak Guessoum also said: "We support and will continue to support the Palestinian cause to the end. We will always stand by the oppressed Palestinians."

"This Congress is an important sign of our support to them (Palestinians)," he added.

Gormez handed the Minbar al-Aqsa award he received last year to Mufti of Oman Shaikh Ahmad Khalil.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

In 1980, it annexed the entire city, a move never recognized by the international community.