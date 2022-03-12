Houthis attempt to raze Turkish memorial cemetery in Yemeni capital

Houthi elements in Yemen attempted to demolish a memorial cemetery to Turkish martyrs in the war-torn country's capital on Saturday morning, local press reported.

Citing eyewitnesses, Yemeni media outlets reported that armed members of the Iranian-backed group used an excavator in an attempt to raze the Turkish Martyrs' Monument in the historical district of the capital Sanaa .

Footage emerged on social media of the move in which the monument cemetery was damaged.

Numerous Yemeni activists and writers spoke out on social media against the actions of the Houthis, which have been in control of Sanaa and other parts of the country for years.

Many of these accused the group of trying to break ties with friendly and brotherly countries, as well as of being hostile to Yemen's history and culture.

The monument in Yemen was opened in 2011 by former Turkish President Abdullah Gül, who came to Yemen on an official visit.

The cemetery, which is on the former site of an Ottoman barracks, memorializes the empire's soldiers who lost their lives in Yemen for 400 years.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry later released a statement strongly condemning the "heinous attack."





