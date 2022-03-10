2 MINISTERS RESIGN FROM CABINET OF LIBYAS DBEIBEH

Two ministers in the Cabinet of Libyan interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh resigned Thursday, according to media reports.

The resignations of Minister of Civil Service Abdul Fattah al-Khawja and Minister of State for Immigration Affairs Ijdid Maatouk come amid a deep political rift in the oil-rich country.

Dbeibeh insists on continuing his post and duties as prime minister but the Tobruk-based parliament gave confidence last week to a new government headed by former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha.

Al-Khawja and Maatouk said in video clips circulated by media outlets that they resigned "out of respect for the House of Representatives' decision to assign Fathi Bashagha to head the government and granting him confidence to the new government."

The two ministers affirmed their commitment to "abide by the Constitutional Declaration and the integrity and territorial integrity of Libya" and stressed their "readiness to hand over" their ministerial posts.

As a result of differences regarding electoral law and the role of the judiciary in the electoral process, it was not possible to hold presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for Dec. 24, 2021.

The Dbeibeh government warned that it would consider any attempt to storm its headquarters an "attack against the government."

Dbeibeh came to power based on the outcome of the Libyan Dialogue Forum that set the term of the transitional executive authority at 18 months, extending it until June 24.