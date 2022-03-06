UN chief voices concern over political polarization in Libya

nited Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern over political polarization and differences in conflict-ridden Libya.

Guterres spoke over the phone on Saturday with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh to discuss "the latest developments in Libya," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary General stressed the need for all actors to preserve calm, while reiterating the UN's firm rejection of the use of violence, intimidation and hate speech," he said.

Guterres called for dialogue among Libyan rivals and reiterated his "full support to mediation efforts as carried out by his Special Adviser on Libya, Ms. Stephanie Williams."

On Friday, Williams called on the Libyan House of Representatives (parliament) and High Council of State to nominate delegates for "a joint committee dedicated to developing a consensual basis."

The UN proposal came amid a deep political rift in Libya where the Tobruk-based parliament on Thursday gave confidence to a new government headed by former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha while Dbeibeh insists on continuing with his post and duties as Prime Minister.

The Dbeibeh government warned that it would consider any attempt to storm its headquarters as an "attack against the government".

Dbeibeh came to power based on the outcomes of the Libyan Dialogue Forum that set the term of the transitional executive authority at 18 months, extending until June 24.