1 dead in northern Syria car bombing

A car bomb attack killed at least one person in northern Syria on Tuesday, local sources said.

The bomb, which was planted in a vehicle, exploded in the Syrian opposition-held city of Azaz.

Security forces launched an investigation into the attack, focusing on the possibility that it was planned by the terrorist group YPG/PKK.

The terror group, operating from Syria's adjacent Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions, often carries out attacks in Jarabulus, Azaz, Afrin, and al-Bab.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian branch.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).



