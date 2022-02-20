Palestinian National Council hails court verdict on anti-Semitism

The Palestinian National Council (PNC) on Sunday welcomed a South African court verdict separating anti-Zionism from anti-Semitism.

"The ruling represents a victory to the values of freedom, democracy and justice," PNC chairman Rawhi Fattouh said in a statement.

He said the verdict affirms "South Africa's support to…the struggle of our people against the [Israeli] apartheid."

The PNC is the legislative body of the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court of South Africa issued a ruling stating that criticism of Zionism was not considered criticism of the Jews.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas hailed the court verdict, saying it will encourage judicial authorities around the world to "take similar judicial steps."