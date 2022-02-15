YPG/PKK rocket attack kills 4 civilians in Azaz, Syria

Four civilians were killed in northwestern Syria due to a rocket attack by the YPG/PKK terrorist group.

According to initial reports, 12 more people were injured in the opposition-held town of Azaz, which was the target of rockets fired from the nearby city of Tal Rifaat.

The injured were transferred to a nearby hospital amid fears that the number of casualties could rise.

Opposition forces responded to the attack with artillery fire on the terror group's positions in Tal Rifaat.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.