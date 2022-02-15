AT DUBAI EXPO, TURKEYS ERDOĞAN CALLS FOR BUILDING BRIGHTER FUTURE TOGETHER

During his visit at the Dubai Expo, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that countries should act together to achieve a brighter future.

Speaking at the expo, Erdoğan congratulated the UAE for successfully hosting the large-scale event despite the pandemic conditions.

Saying that the UAE's progress under the vision of late leader Sheikh Zayed is praiseworthy, Erdoğan underlined: "Undoubtedly, Dubai EXPO is one of the works reflecting the exemplary breakthroughs of the Emirates."

He added that the theme of EXPO 2020 -- "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future" -- is meaningful.

"We should think about a brighter future together, act together to achieve it, and unite for common benefits," he said.

Achieving sustainability in all areas from agriculture to energy, from the environment to the economy emerges as the primary goal, Erdoğan said, adding Turkey is the fifth largest country in Europe in terms of renewable energy and 12th in the world.

"By ratifying the Paris Climate Agreement, we set the Green Development Revolution as the first goal of our 2053 vision," he highlighted.

Speaking about Turkey's pavilion in the expo, he said it represents the country's vast history, ancient geographical experiences, strong industry and dynamic trade.