Israel troops kill three Islamic Jihad members in occupied West Bank

Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday during what Israel described as an operation against a "terrorist cell".

The Palestinian health ministry and Israel's border police both confirmed three deaths.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that an Israeli special force member, hidden in a civilian vehicle, stormed the Nablus' Al-Makhfieh neighborhood, and opened fire at a Palestinian car.

The ministry said in a press statement that "the three citizens were martyred as a result of the Israeli occupation's direct shooting at them in the city of Nablus."

The border police also claimed the dead were "armed terrorists who were... killed during clashes with the security forces".