IRANS KHAMENEI ACCUSES BIDEN AND TRUMP OF DAMAGING REPUTATION OF UNITED STATES

"These days, the U.S. is being hit in ways it never computed. The two American presidents - the current and former heads of state - have joined hands to tarnish the image of the United States," Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei said in his comments on Tuesday.

Published February 08,2022
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Joe Biden and Donald Trump of damaging the reputation of the United States in a rare direct criticism of U.S. presidents, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday.

"These days, the U.S. is being hit in ways it never computed. The two American presidents - the current and former heads of state - have joined hands to tarnish the image of the United States," Khamenei said without elaborating.

Iran and the U.S. resumed indirect talks in Vienna on Tuesday to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that former-U.S. President Donald Trump left in 2018.