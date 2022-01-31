Turkish foreign minister meets Bahraini crown prince in Manama

The Turkish foreign minister on Monday met with Bahraini crown prince as part of his official visit to the Gulf country, according to diplomatic sources.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa discussed the steps to be taken to further improve bilateral relations during their meeting at Gudaibiya Palace in the capital Manama.

Çavuşoğlu met his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif Bin Rashid Alzayani on Sunday and discussed joint cooperation aimed at enhancing economic and trade relations.

The Turkish foreign minister is on an official visit to Bahrain on Jan. 30-31 upon the invitation by Alzayani.

Separately, Çavuşoğlu had a phone call with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, said diplomatic sources, adding the two top diplomats discussed bilateral and regional issues.