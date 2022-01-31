Israeli army detains 27 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli army forces rounded up 27 Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to a Palestinian NGO on Monday.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said in a statement that two young men from the town of Qatana, north of Jerusalem, were among the detainees after they were beaten by Israeli soldiers.

Usually, Israeli forces raid cities and towns in the West Bank to arrest Palestinians on the pretext that they are wanted by Israeli forces.

Palestinian NGOs estimate that there are around 4,650 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, including at least 160 minors and 34 female detainees.