Egyptian court sentences 10 Brotherhood member to death

An Egyptian court has sentenced to death 10 members of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group for planning attacks on the police, according to state news agency MENA. The suspects had formed another group called "Helwan Brigades" in reference to a city south of Cairo, MENA added.

Egypt's top religious authority, the Grand Mufti, has to ratify the sentences, it said.

The identities of the defendants were not disclosed and it was not possible to determine how they had pleaded to the charges.

Egypt has mounted one of the biggest crackdowns in its modern history on the Brotherhood following the army's overthrow of President Mohamed Mursi, the country's first freely-elected president who was known for his Islamism.

The government considers the Brotherhood a terrorist organization, even though the group has long said it is committed to peaceful change.