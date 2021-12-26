Palestinian resistance groups launch military drill in Gaza

Palestinian resistance factions launched a joint military drill in the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

The factions said in a joint statement that the exercise aims to exchange expertise and enhance combat preparedness.

Sunday's military training is the first between Palestinian factions since the last Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip in May, in which more than 200 Palestinians were killed and thousands injured while thirteen Israelis were also killed by Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the training.

The first military drill by Palestinian factions was held in December 2020.