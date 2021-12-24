Israeli settler kills Palestinian woman in West Bank car attack

A Palestinian woman was run over and killed by an Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank on Friday.

An unidentified settler rammed a car into 60-year-old Ghadeer Fuqaha, a resident of Sinjil, a town located north of Ramallah.

The attack took place on a road between the settlements of Ofra and Shilo in the occupied West Bank.

The settler fled the scene and is yet to be apprehended.

Fuqaha was critically wounded and succumbed to her injuries soon after the attack.

The Israeli Army Radio also confirmed her death but did not disclose any details of the attack.

Settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank has soared in recent weeks, including attacks on people, agricultural lands, homes and other properties.