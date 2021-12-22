Israeli forces target 13 Palestinian print shops and libraries in occupied West Bank in 2021

Israeli forces attacked 13 Palestinian print shops and libraries in the occupied West Bank this year, according to a press committee on Wednesday.



In a statement, the Geneva-based Journalist Support Committee , an NGO, said Israeli forces vandalized a print house in Hebron city on Dec. 13 and confiscated all printing equipment inside.



A group of computers were also seized by Israeli soldiers in August from inside a research center in Ramallah, it added.



The committee also cited an Israeli army raid on another print shop in Jenin on July 12 during which "all equipment were confiscated without a pretext".



The committee called on all international bodies concerned with freedom of opinion and expression, including UNESCO, to protect Palestinian press institutions and print shops from Israeli assaults.





