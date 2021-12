At least eight people, including a girl, have died as a result of torrential rains in Erbil province in northern Iraq, an official said on Friday.

In a statement, Omid Khoshnaw, governor of Erbil in the northern Kurdish region, said: "The floods also caused great material losses."

Torrents swept through residential areas in Erbil province in the past few hours, submerging a number of houses.