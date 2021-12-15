Another PKK terrorist surrenders to Turkish security forces

Another PKK terrorist surrendered to security forces in Turkey as a result of persuasion efforts, the Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said the terrorist joined the PKK in 1989 and was active in Iraq.

With the latest addition, the number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts this year now rose to 194, it added.

In Turkey, offenders linked to terrorist groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

According to Turkish officials, in recent years the terrorist PKK-battered and demoralized by Turkish security forces' successful operations-has been hemorrhaging members and failing to attract new ones.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.