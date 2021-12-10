Turkey 'neutralizes' 2 PKK terrorists in N.Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" two PKK terrorists in the Zap region of northern Iraq, the country's Ministry of National Defense said on Friday.

The ministry said in a statement that the Turkish Armed Forces struck terror elements in the region via fire support vehicles.

Turkish authorities use "neutralized" to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Referring to Thursday's attack on Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq, which led to the death of three Turkish soldiers, the ministry said the armed forces would continue to bring terrorists to account and make them pay for their "treacherous" attack.