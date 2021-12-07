Turkey neutralizes 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

At least four PKK terrorists have been "neutralized" by Turkish security forces in northern Iraq, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The terrorists were targeted in a coordinated operation by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in the Hakurk region, the ministry said on Twitter, sharing footage of the air operation.

Turkish authorities use the word neutralized in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, across Turkey's southern border, to plan terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.