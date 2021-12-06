Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 4 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" at least four more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Terrorists were targeted as they attempted to infiltrate the area of Operation Peace Spring, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has conducted a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.



