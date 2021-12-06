Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian man was shot dead early Monday by Israeli security forces over a suspected a car-ramming attack on a military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service claimed in a statement that the man carried out the attack on the Jabara military checkpoint near the West Bank city of Tulkarem.

The statement noted that an Israeli security guard was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured, adding security forces at the checkpoint shot and "neutralized" the Palestinian.

The security guard was taken to the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer.

The Palestinian Authority has not released a statement so far regarding the alleged attack and the Palestinian's identity has not been revealed.

Israeli forces killed Palestinian Mohammad Salimah on Saturday near the Damascus Gate outside Jerusalem's Old City for allegedly carrying out a knife attack.