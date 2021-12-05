Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" at least three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The terrorists targeted were preparing to carry out an attack in Operation Pençe-Kaplan area, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, across Turkey's southern border, to plan terrorist attacks in Turkey.

The Pençe operations are a series of offensives Turkey has carried out since 2019 against terrorist organizations in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK.

Operations Pençe-Kaplan and Pençe-Kartal were initiated in June last year, while Pençe-Şimşek and Pençe-Yıldırım were launched this April in Iraq's Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.