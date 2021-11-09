UN warns at least 7.3 mln Yemenis in need of shelter

At least 7.3 million people in war-torn Yemen need shelter and non-food assistance, the UN refugee agency said on Tuesday.

On Twitter, the UNHCR Yemen Office said 7.3 million Yemenis "require shelter & non-food assistance," with 75% being women and children.

The agency added that an exhibition was being organized on Tuesday in the capital Sanaa, aimed at "presenting solutions to the soaring shelter needs."

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

A Saudi-led coalition aimed at reinstating the Yemeni government has worsened the situation, causing one of the world's worst man-made humanitarian crises with 233,000 people killed, nearly 80% or about 30 million needing humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million in danger of starvation, according to UN estimates.