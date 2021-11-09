Iran passes 6 million Covid-19 cases since start of pandemic

More than 6 million coronavirus infections have been registered in Iran since the start of the pandemic, according to Health Ministry data.



More than 8,000 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the official number of infections to 6,004,460 on Tuesday.



There have been nearly 128,000 coronavirus-related deaths.



Iran's outbreak has eased in recent months and the country's sluggish vaccination campaign has begun to accelerate.



About 50 per cent of Iran's more than 83 million people have so far been fully vaccinated.