Iraqi premier says those behind drone attack well known

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said Sunday that he knows who attacked his home with drones and promised to punish those behind the attempt on his life.

"We will pursue those who committed yesterday's crime. We know them well, and we will expose them," Kadhimi said after convening an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers in Baghdad.

Security measures around the Green Zone and other points in the Iraqi capital have been stepped up with the deployment of military vehicles.

Kadhimi escaped unhurt after two explosive-laden drones targeted his home in the highly-fortified Green Zone early Sunday.

The attack followed violent unrest in the country over recent election results, which has created uncertainty over Kadhimi's stint in the top echelons of power.

Reports said the attack was carried out by Shiite militia forces close to Iran but no group has claimed responsibility so far.