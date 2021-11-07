3 Palestinians injured by settler attack in West Bank

Three Palestinians were injured in a settler attack in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to a local official.

Dozens of Israeli settlers armed with sticks and rocks attacked the Tha'la Bedouin community in southern Hebron, Fouad al-Amour, coordinator of the local Protection and Resilience Committee, which monitors Israeli violations in Hebron, told Anadolu Agency.

He said Israeli forces were present at the scene and provided protection to the settlers.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the claim.

The Palestinian coordinator said two women were among those injured in the settler attack.

On Saturday, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said it was preparing a list of settler organizations to legally prosecute them.

The UN Humanitarian Affairs Coordinator office in the Palestinian territories documented 287 incidents\assaults by settlers in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in which Palestinian properties were damaged since the start of this year.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate that there are about 650,000 settlers in West Bank settlements, including occupied Jerusalem, who live in 164 settlements and 116 outposts.

International law regards both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there illegal.