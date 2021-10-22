US LAWMAKERS INTRODUCES BILL MARKING TURKEYS REPUBLIC DAY

US congressman Steve Cohen has introduced legislation congratulating the Turkish people on their upcoming Republic Day , which will be commemorated at month's end.

The resolution, entered on Thursday by Cohen on behalf of himself and congressman Alex Mooney has been referred to the House Foreign Affairs Committee. It congratulates "the people of the Republic of Turkey and Turkish Americans nationwide on the 98th anniversary of Turkish Republic Day."

It "recognizes the Republic of Turkey as an important ally of the United States," and further "expresses appreciation for Turkey's contribution to global efforts to combat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (also known as Daesh), the Kurdistan Workers' Party and other terrorist organizations."

It "acknowledges the unique political, economic, and social challenges confronting the people of Turkey from the influx of refugees that the conflicts and instability in the region have caused," and "commends the productive contributions of the Turkish-American community to America."

It is unclear when the resolution, formally known as H. Res. 733, will be taken up in the Foreign Affairs Committee, or if it will be sent to the floor for a full vote.